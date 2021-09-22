Man involved in over 100 cases of robbery in Delhi held after evading arrest for 10 years

Delhi Police arrested a man wanted for 100 snatchings and robberies, who managed to evade the law for 10 years, in Dwarka on Monday.

Police said that on September 14, they received information about an active snatcher Arjun (known by his first name only), who was about to leave for Gogamedhi Dham in Jodhpur to evade arrest. A team of Delhi Police went to Jodhpur, and after a 72-hour-long operation, finally identified Arjun.

When the team tried to apprehend him, he tried to flee. After chasing him for 1.5 kilometres, the team caught him.

Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP (Dwarka) said that the police registered an FIR at the Dwarka north police station and began an investigation.

During interrogation, Arjun said he would commit crimes in Dwarka west, northwest, north and Rohini districts.

He said he would sell the vehicles he stole to a man named Noni (known by his first name only) in Bhalswa Dairy and the gold he stole to a goldsmith, Vishal (known by his first name only). Police have arrested Vishal.

Arjun also named his associates, one of whom is his brother Sonu (known by his first name only). He also told the police that he robbed so much gold that he gifted some of it to his mother, sister, brother-in-law and other relatives. DCP Meena said that police raided his relatives’ houses, but all of them were on the run.

Arjun also told the police that to evade arrest, he would repaint stolen motorcycles so that he could use those to snatch other vehicles.

“He is involved in over 100 criminal cases of robbery, snatching, firearms etc. He and his associates have committed several crimes in many parts of the city. They used high-performance stolen motorcycles to commit the crimes,” said DCP Meena.