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Man killed in drunken brawl at Delhi's Ghazipur poultry market; two co-workers arrested

Man killed in drunken brawl at Delhi's Ghazipur poultry market; two co-workers arrested

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 11:47 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 34-year-old labourer was killed following a drunken scuffle with his co-workers at the Ghazipur poultry market in east Delhi, police said on Friday, adding that two accused have been arrested in the case.

Man killed in drunken brawl at Delhi's Ghazipur poultry market; two co-workers arrested

The deceased has been identified as Ranjeet Kumar Pandit, a native of Jharkhand's Godda, who was working as a labourer and residing in a temporary tin shed at a construction site in the Murga Mandi area.

Police said information was received at Ghazipur police station at around 5.20 am on April 9 from LBS Hospital regarding a man being brought dead. Ranjit had been taken to the hospital by his co-worker and neighbour, Mohammad Mohfiz.

During inspection, police found injury marks on the victim's head and blood stains inside the room where he was staying. No eyewitness was initially found, and a case was registered,

During the course of investigation, inconsistencies were noticed in Mohfiz's statement regarding the timeline of the incident and the delay in taking the injured to the hospital.

The weapon of offence, a wooden piece, along with the victim's mobile phone, has been recovered. Further investigation is in progress, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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