New Delhi, A 34-year-old labourer was killed following a drunken scuffle with his co-workers at the Ghazipur poultry market in east Delhi, police said on Friday, adding that two accused have been arrested in the case.

Man killed in drunken brawl at Delhi's Ghazipur poultry market; two co-workers arrested

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The deceased has been identified as Ranjeet Kumar Pandit, a native of Jharkhand's Godda, who was working as a labourer and residing in a temporary tin shed at a construction site in the Murga Mandi area.

Police said information was received at Ghazipur police station at around 5.20 am on April 9 from LBS Hospital regarding a man being brought dead. Ranjit had been taken to the hospital by his co-worker and neighbour, Mohammad Mohfiz.

During inspection, police found injury marks on the victim's head and blood stains inside the room where he was staying. No eyewitness was initially found, and a case was registered,

During the course of investigation, inconsistencies were noticed in Mohfiz's statement regarding the timeline of the incident and the delay in taking the injured to the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} "Sustained interrogation led to the revelation that he, along with another co-worker, Moolchandra, was involved in the incident," a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Sustained interrogation led to the revelation that he, along with another co-worker, Moolchandra, was involved in the incident," a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All three men had consumed liquor together on Wednesday night, during which a quarrel broke out over a trivial issue. The dispute escalated after the victim allegedly took one of the accused's mobile phone, leading to suspicion and a heated argument, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All three men had consumed liquor together on Wednesday night, during which a quarrel broke out over a trivial issue. The dispute escalated after the victim allegedly took one of the accused's mobile phone, leading to suspicion and a heated argument, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the course of the altercation, the victim slapped Moolchandra, who then picked up a wooden object and struck him on the head, causing fatal injuries, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the course of the altercation, the victim slapped Moolchandra, who then picked up a wooden object and struck him on the head, causing fatal injuries, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Mohfiz kept a hold on the victim during the assault and later delayed taking him to the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Mohfiz kept a hold on the victim during the assault and later delayed taking him to the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both accused Mohammad Mohfiz , a resident of Saharsa in Bihar, and Moolchandra , a native of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both accused Mohammad Mohfiz , a resident of Saharsa in Bihar, and Moolchandra , a native of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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The weapon of offence, a wooden piece, along with the victim's mobile phone, has been recovered. Further investigation is in progress, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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