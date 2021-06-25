Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man killed, wife critically injured in suspected hate crime in Delhi
delhi news

Man killed, wife critically injured in suspected hate crime in Delhi

Police said the couple, from Haryana’s Sonepat, eloped a year ago and they suspect the involvement of the families of the two in the attack
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 23-year-old man was killed while his wife was critically injured as half a dozen assailants barged into the couple’s home at Ambarhai village near Dwarka in southwest Delhi and fired on them late on Thursday, police said. Police said the couple, from Haryana’s Sonepat, eloped a year ago and they suspect the involvement of the families of the two in the attack.

Also Read | 1 killed, 4 injured after cluster bus rams into traffic police booth in Delhi

Deputy police commissioner (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said Vinay Dahiya, the husband who was shot four times, died on the spot. He added his 19-year-old wife, Kiran, was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition with five gunshot wounds.

Meena said they were informed about the shooting incident around 9pm and around six or seven assailants were involved. A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered. “We have learnt that Vinay and Kiran eloped...one year ago. They got married against the wishes of their families. Legal action is being taken,” said Meena.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman falls off chair during work call with CEO, shares hilarious video

Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s Senorita goes viral

Diver’s post on message in a bottle from 1926 went viral. Then this happened

Happy doggo’s day out at the beach may leave you smiling. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP