Man kills sister-in-law in outer Delhi, probe on

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brother-in-law when he was trying to attack his wife, the victim’s sister, in outer north Delhi’s Alipur area on Friday evening. The accused is yet to be arrested, police officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. The accused is yet to be arrested. (File)

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that the victim was identified as Ritu Devi, a resident of Singhu village, and the accused as Prasoon Kumar, the husband of Ritu’s sister, Moni Devi.

Police said that on Friday evening, Satyawadi Harish Chandra Hospital informed them that a woman was admitted with stab injuries. She was declared dead at the hospital, they added. “When police reached the hospital, they met Ritu’s husband, Kharju Singh, and her sister, Moni, and questioned them,” the officer added.

Singh said that his wife was killed by Prasoon as he suspected that Moni and Kharju were having an extramarital affair, investigators said. “He fought with Moni and Ritu over this issue several times. We tried to dispel his suspicion, but failed to do so,” Kharju told police.

Ritu and Moni used to work in a factory in Kundli. On Friday evening, they returned home from the factory around 7.30 pm. “Prasoon was heavily drunk and had a knife in his hand. He started blabbering over the same issue and then started chasing them. Moni managed to escape, but he stabbed Ritu in the back and fled the spot,” the officer said.

Police said that a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up. “Several teams have been formed to nab the accused,” the officer said.