Man kills wife over suspicion of affair in Delhi

A 33-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife by strangulation at their rented house in Rajapur village in Rohini Sector 9 in the early hours of Friday, police said, adding that the accused was arrested after he informed police about the murder. The man told police that he suspected his wife of having an affair and because she was active on social media platforms and spent most of her time on them, police said. (Representational image)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pankaj Kumar said that at 7 am on Friday, Ram Kumar, 33, informed police that he had killed his wife, Kanchan, by strangling her with her dupatta. A police team reached there and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. A case of murder was registered and Kumar was arrested.

“Kumar is a labourer and he married Kanchan around seven years ago. Kanchan was active on social media and Kumar had objections to it. In the early morning hours, the couple had an argument over the issue and Kumar strangled her to death in a fit of rage,” added the additional DCP.