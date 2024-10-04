Man opened fire at Delhi car showroom over money for Wushu centre: Police

Last week’s firing inside a car showroom in Naraina, west Delhi was executed as part of a ₹5 crore extortion bid on behalf of fugitive Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau by four men, including a former junior international kick-boxer, police said on Friday, adding that they had arrested all four suspects. After the crime, the shooters split up to avoid arrest. (Representational image)

While the 26-year-old kick-boxer, Deepak Dhanak, who planned the crime, and one of the shooters, Armaan Khan, 27, were arrested between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the other two suspects, identified as Aakash Bholi,19, and Sumit Kala, 29, were arrested on Thursday evening from Miraz junction in Maharashtra while they were travelling in a train to Kolhapur in the state, police said.

“The suspects were not staying at any location for more than a few hours. They knew multiple teams were chasing them. On Thursday, on the basis of data analysis and inputs gathered through various sources, our team members learnt that the two suspects were on their way to Kolhapur, Maharashtra at a pre-determined hideout. Through technical analysis, intelligence gathering and from the pattern of their movements so far collected, the train in which they were travelling was identified. Accordingly, a trap was laid, and both the accused persons were apprehended at Miraj junction near Sangli, Maharashtra, said special commissioner of police (special cell) RP Upadhyay.

Interrogation of the four arrested men revealed that Deepak needed money because the business of his Wushu training centre in Rohtak was struggling, police said. Deepak approached some of his friends to borrow money from them. One of them promised him help through gangster Himanshu Bhau, police said.

“Deepak was told he would get ₹20 lakh if he executed a firing for extortion at a car showroom in Delhi. He agreed and roped in his college friend, Armaan Khan, who brought in Sumit and Aakash. The four did reconnaissance of the showroom and its owner for a month and arranged arms and ammunition. On September 26, they stayed at a hotel in Rohtak, came to Delhi the next evening, and executed the firing in the showroom before fleeing,” said a crime branch officer.

After the crime, the shooters split up to avoid arrest. Armaan and Deepak went their separate ways, while Sumit and Aakash boarded a bus to Jaipur. From Jaipur, they travelled to Hisar and then to Amritsar by train. They continued to change their hideouts in Hisar, Rohtak, and Sonepat. On October 1, they arrived at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, from where they took a train to Manmad through Madhya Pradesh, then to Pune, and finally towards Kolhapur, Maharathra. On the way, they were apprehended by the special cell team from Miraj junction, the officer added.