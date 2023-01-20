Man rapes 13-yr-old, gets her pregnant; baby dies after birth

A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and impregnated by a 23-year-old man in outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, gave birth to a boy, but the infant died soon after birth, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Sujeet (single name), adding that he has been arrested.

According to the girl’s family, the matter came to light on January 12, when the victim’s mother saw her daughter’s stomach protrude.

“When I asked her, she told me about the man who raped her, and said that she was six months pregnant,” the mother said. The family then took the girl to hospital, and a medical examination confirmed that she was pregnant, following which the matter was reported to police.

According to a senior police officer associated with the case, the victim’s family told police that the girl was taken to hospital because she had started bleeding. “The victim said that the accused gave her something to eat to abort her pregnancy. Based on the statement, a case was registered,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Devesh Mahla said the matter was reported on January 13 and a case was registered under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“The accused has been identified as Sujeet, a resident of Siraspur. He was absconding but was arrested later that day after police teams conducted raids,” he said.

According to officers probing the case, the accused worked as a driver. Police are still ascertaining how he came into contact with the girl.

Police said the girl gave birth to a boy on Wednesday, but the infant died soon after birth. The victim herself is out of danger but is still hospitalised, the family said.

