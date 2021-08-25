Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man shot dead at Dwarka restaurant, hunt on for two assailants

The two men, who allegedly shot him at the entrance of the restaurant, are on the run and efforts are on to arrest them, police said.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:35 AM IST
An 18-year-old man was shot dead while working at a restaurant in Dwarka’s Chhawla area on Monday evening. The two men, who allegedly shot him at the entrance of the restaurant, are on the run and efforts are on to arrest them, police said.

A senior police officer identified the victim by his first name Aman, a resident of Bawana area. Police said Monday was his first day at the restaurant as he was filling in for his friend, Mahesh (single name), who had gone to his village for Rakshabandhan.

Police said the control room was alerted by a man named Vikas Yadav, whose brother owns the restaurant, ‘Heaven On Earth’. Describing the sequence of events, Yadav said he was sitting outside the restaurant when two men went in and placed an order for fried rice and momos.

“After sitting inside for some time, the men came out and started pacing about. They got a call and as soon as it ended, they rushed inside. As they were entering, Aman was walking out with their order and they shot him four times. Two bullets missed him, but two hit him in the chest and leg, and left him bleeding profusely,” said Yadav.

Yadav said his brother rushed Aman to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. “I had made the PCR call and when the police arrived, I told them that my brother had taken Aman to Rao Tula Ram hospital,” he said.

Police said when they reached the hospital, they were told that Aman was dead. A case was registered at the Chhawla police station under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Police said the two men who shot Aman fled on their motorcycle parked nearby and police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify and nab them.

