...
...
Next Story

Man shot dead in Bawana; Himanshu Bhau gang angle suspected

A 45-year-old man was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants in north Delhi’s Bawana on Saturday, police said, adding that the involvement of fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau and an old rivalry is suspected to be behind the killing

Published on: Jul 19, 2026 08:25 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A 45-year-old man was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants in north Delhi’s Bawana on Saturday, police said, adding that the involvement of fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau and an old rivalry is suspected to be behind the killing.

Deceased was identified as Joginder alias Kala, a resident of Pooth Khurd village (Representative photo)
Deceased was identified as Joginder alias Kala, a resident of Pooth Khurd village (Representative photo)

The deceased was identified as Joginder alias Kala, a resident of Pooth Khurd village, who was fired upon 6-7 times outside his house around 8.15am, police said. He was rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital by his family but was declared dead on arrival.

No arrests have been made so far, though police said the accused have been identified and multiple raids are underway.

According to police, the assailants arrived on a motorcycle, waylaid Joginder, and fired on him from close range before fleeing. Crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and recovered multiple empty cartridges. CCTV footage is being examined and raids are underway to trace the suspects.

Bhau, 26, has been hiding in Canada for over two years and has been involved in several cases of gang war, extortion, assault and murder in Delhi and Punjab, officials said.

Police said they are verifying the allegations.

An investigator said it is suspected that the accused man, who has previous involvements and has been in touch with the Bawana and Bhau gangs for years, took Bhau’s help to extort and threaten the victim. “The weapons, bike and other logistics were provided by the gang,” the officer added.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests the killing stemmed from a long-running personal enmity between the two families over property, work and dominance in the area. The exact motive is yet to be established, they said.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Delhi News/Man shot dead in Bawana; Himanshu Bhau gang angle suspected
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe