Man shot on cheek during robbery bid in west Delhi
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man suffered a bullet injury on his cheek when four armed men allegedly opened fire at him from inside a car in a bid to snatch his gold chain and bracelet on Sunday late evening near Hari Nagar clock tower in west Delhi.
The bullet got lodged in the victim’s jaw and was removed after a surgery on Monday, the police said, adding that the victim is out of danger now.
Chinmoy Biswal, the additional commissioner of police (western range), said that Pradeep Singh, who runs a salon in Hari Nagar, was having an ice-cream with his brother-in-law Simar Jeet near Hari Nagar clock tower when the unidentified accused targeted Jeet. “At around 11.20pm on Sunday, a gang of four people fired a round at Jeet from inside a Scorpio car (number plate indicates it is a taxi) and robbed the latter’s chain and bracelet... The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital, where the doctors found that the bullet was lodged in the victim’s jaw. He was later shifted to a private hospital, where the bullet was removed successfully after an operation. Police have also recovered the cover of the cartridge from the place of occurrence,” he said.
He further said that multiple teams have been formed and CCTV cameras installed in and around the area are being checked to ascertain the exact registration number of the vehicle. “Our teams have already started raiding all the possible hideouts of the culprits in west and outer districts. We are also analysing the CCTV footages of various routes connected to the area. A case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of IPC and Arms Act has been registered at the Hari Nagar police station against the unknown miscreants and further investigation is underway to ascertain their identity,” he said.
Delhi: IT firm employee held for running over Zepto executive
New Delhi: Five days after a delivery agent working for a prominent grocery delivery app succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run in Dwarka, Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested athe Zepto delivery agent, Goyala Dairy resident Karanfor the crime. The accused then went home and didn't tell his family about the accident and gave the car for repairs. Karan succumbed to his injuries on May 18.
Free rides on 150 new e-buses for 3 days as Delhi govt bolsters fleet
The Delhi government will roll out 150 new electric buses on Tuesday and allow free rides on them for three days, transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced on Monday. The government will also hold a social media contest by asking people to take selfies in the buses and post it on their profiles for a chance to win the iPads.
Delhi: Man arrested for posting woman’s photos online
New Delhi: A 22-year-old former Indian Railways catering staff was arrested for allegedly posting and videos of a woman on social media along with her phone number, claiming that she was available for “sex chat”. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified Yadav as Amit Yadav, native of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and resident of north-east Delhi's Karawal Nagar.
Dug-up lanes, daily traffic jams irk peth residents
Pune: Residents of peth areas have been living a daily ordeal since last few weeks as the narrow roads are choked with vehicles, causing traffic jams, due to the ongoing digging work for pipeline repairs. Pune Municipal Corporation has dug up roads in Sadashiv peth, Bajirao road, Laxmi road and Shaniwar peth as part of its underground pipeline repairs project started a few months ago.
Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed LG of Delhi
Vinai Kumar Saxena, who worked in the private sector for three decades before heading the Khadi and Village Industries Commission of the central government for six years, was named as the new lieutenant governor of Delhi on Monday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to talk about Baijal's and welcome Saxena, 64. Saxena is a Kanpur University alumnus and a licensed pilot.
