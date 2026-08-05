Man stabbed by employee over payment dispute in Mukherjee Nagat

A 45-year-old man was critically injured after his employee allegedly stabbed him in the face and chest over a financial dispute in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said that the Mukherjee Nagar police station received information regarding a quarrel at a dhaba.

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According to police, the victim, identified as Somnath, owns a dhaba in Dhaka village. His employee, Vikas, in his 30s, a resident of Sidharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly stabbed him with a kitchen knife on Monday and fled the spot, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said that the Mukherjee Nagar police station received information regarding a quarrel at a dhaba.

During investigation, it was revealed that Somnath had a dispute regarding payment of wages with Vikas, who had worked at the dhaba for nearly two months, police said.

Somnath, in his statement to the police, said that he had already cleared his payment; however, on Monday, Vikas demanded his payment again.

“During the altercation, Vikas allegedly picked up a vegetable knife and attacked Somnath, causing injuries to his face and chest. A case of voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means and wrongful restraint was registered under sections 118 and 126 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway,” added DCP Yadav.