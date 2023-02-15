Man stabbed to death in Delhi after road rage incident involving his brother

A 25-year-old man was beaten and stabbed to death by a mob in a crime after a road rage incident involving his brother in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday adding that two suspects have been arrested and four others have been detained in the case.

The alleged road rage incident involved a man named Vishal Malik, and the deceased has been identified as his brother, Sahil Malik. The murder happened less than 300 metres from the Nangloi police station, said police.

The road rage incident occurred when Vishal was returning home from the gym. His family alleged that his two-wheeler collided with a goods vehicle, leading to him being beaten by some people. Vishal left his damaged scooter at the spot and visited the local police station in an injured condition.

At the police station, his family alleged, the police handled his complaint with apathy, upon which his brother Sahil, who worked at an automobile showroom joined him. Later, while Vishal stayed back at the police station, Sahil visited the accident spot to collect the damaged scooter and a group of eight to ten men attacked him with knives and sticks, leaving him dead, the family alleged.

Harinder Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer district), however, denied the family’s allegation of apathy and promised an inquiry and action in case there was any lapse on the part of the police.

He said that a sub-inspector had immediately taken down the complaint following the road rage incident. “But an additional deputy commissioner is enquiring about any lapses and mistakes of the policeman in question. We’ll surely take action if any such fact emerges,” said Singh.

“We have arrested the man who stabbed Sahil, and another person involved in the incident. We have also detained four suspects whose involvement we are still verifying,” the DCP added.