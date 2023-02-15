Man held for killing partner, stuffing body in fridge remanded in police custody

A court in Delhi on Wednesday remanded the man arrested for killing his live-in partner and stuffing her body in a refrigerator in Delhi’s Najafgarh to five-day police remand.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Sahil Gehlot, who lived with Nikki Yadav for five years before allegedly killing her for pressuring him to marry her while his family found him another match.

Gehlot’s remand was granted after police sought it saying he was not complying with the investigation. Police said that they needed to obtain the CCTV camera footage as part of the probe.

Police earlier on Tuesday said Gehlot cracked and confessed to his interrogators of having strangled Yadav in the early hours of February 10, hours before his wedding. He allegedly stuffed Yadav’s body in a refrigerator at the restaurant he ran.

Police said the restaurant was shut because of his wedding functions and Gehlot planned to dispose of the body later.

They said Yadav learnt about Gehlot’s engagement on February 9 and confronted him, but after an altercation, they decided to elope. They tried to book their tickets to Goa but when they could not, they decided to leave for Himachal Pradesh in a bus, police said citing Gehlot’s disclosures.

Gehlot changed his mind when he started getting calls from his family, asking him to return as quickly as possible since the pre-wedding rituals were pending and getting delayed because of his absence.

Another altercation followed and Gehlot strangled her using his cellphone’s data cable. He then put on the seat belt around her body and drove around 50km to his restaurant.

Police said he stuffed her body in the fridge and returned home in Haryana with his wedding procession. His wedding with the other woman was solemnised the same night.