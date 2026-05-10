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Man stages 6.5 lakh snatching in Delhi, held with two aides

Man stages ₹6.5 lakh snatching in Delhi, held with two aides

Published on: May 10, 2026 03:43 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Police has busted a self-staged robbery allegedly orchestrated by a chartered accountant's employee to misappropriate 6.5 lakh, arresting him and his two accomplices and recovering the entire amount, police said on Sunday.

Man stages 6.5 lakh snatching in Delhi, held with two aides

The case came to light after a call regarding a snatching incident was received at Wazirabad police station on May 4, they said.

According to the police, complainant Ayush Mishra told investigators that he worked for a chartered accountant in Burari and was on his way to Rajendra Place on a motorcycle to deliver 6.5 lakh kept in a bag when two motorcycle-borne men snatched the cash near Old Yamuna Bridge at Shiv Mandir in Wazirabad.

"Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched. A police team examined CCTV footage from the area and adjoining routes," a senior police officer said.

During scrutiny of the footage, investigators found Mishra smiling while the alleged snatchers were following him, carrying the same bag, which raised suspicion, police said.

Police said he frequently handled cash deliveries for his employer and later hatched the conspiracy with Ashu and Akash during evening gatherings where they consumed alcohol together.

According to the plan, Ashu allegedly provided a motorcycle to Mishra for carrying the cash, while Ashu and Akash followed him on another motorcycle, snatched the bag and fled towards Khajoori before taking a U-turn to mislead the police.

Police said Akash was previously involved in a robbery case registered at Maurice Nagar police station.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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