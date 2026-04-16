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Man strangulates wife to death, surrenders at police station

A 28-year-old man in Delhi strangled his wife during an argument, then surrendered to police, confessing to the crime. He was arrested.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:52 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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New Delhi: A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his 23-year-old wife by strangulation at their house early Wednesdayfollowing a heated argument in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area before walking into the local police station, surrendering himself, and confessing to his crime, police said on Wednesday.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the initial probe into the murder case revealed that the couple often had quarrels over domestic issues, and both suspected each other of having an extra martial affair. (Representative photo)

A murder case was registered at the Welcome police station and the man, identified as Deepak (single name), was arrested, the police said, adding that the couple had a love marriage around three years ago.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said that in the early hours of Wednesday, a person reported at the Welcome police station, stating that he had strangled his wife. He later accompanied a police team to his house in Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome, where his wife was found lying on the floor.

“The woman was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, where the attending doctor declared her dead on arrival. The body of the woman was sent to for a post-mortem examination,” the DCP said, adding, “A case of murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, and Deepak was arrested.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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