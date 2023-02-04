Man struggles for life after assaulted over 60 parking fee

A parking attendant was chased on foot by a man armed with a cricket bat, hit multiple times all over his body, including on the head after an argument broke out over parking fee, leaving him in a critical condition even as bystanders on the busy road watched near south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar , police and a key eyewitness said on Friday.

The attacker, a 28-year-old physical training teacher at a private school in Saket, was arrested on Thursday, a day after the incident which took place on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old victim, Vikas Thakur, was currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

According to another parking attendant, who was at the spot when the assault took place, Vikram Jeet Singh was exiting a Delhi civic body-run parking lot at Basant Lok’s Priya Complex market with his friend, allegedly in a drunken state, when he asked him to pay ₹60 as parking fee.

“The man sat in his Honda Amaze and was about to leave when I asked him to pay ₹60 as parking charges for three hours. He started misbehaving and scuffling with me. Vikas came to my rescue and requested him to pay the parking charges, saying that we are poor people and our employer would deduct the amount from our salary if he did not pay,” said Kumar.

However, the man refused to pay, saying that he knew the parking in-charge. As the man looked drunk and seemed aggressive, Kumar said, they decided not to charge the parking fee and asked him to leave. The man sat inside his car while the two went to collect the parking fee from another car owner, Kumar added.

“A few minutes later, the man came out of his vehicle with a cricket bat and ran after us. We both ran for cover. I quickly entered a nearby coffee shop. Vikas ran towards the nearest police booth. The man chased Vikas for nearly 50 metres and hit his head with the bat from behind. As Vikas stopped, the man attacked him at least 20 times until he became unconscious. Thereafter, the man returned to his car, remained seated inside for nearly 10 minutes and then left. At least 25 people saw the attack but nobody helped. A woman bystander informed the police,” said Kumar.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest), Manoj C, said that a team from the Vasant Vihar police station reached the spot and rushed Thakur to AIIMS’ Trauma Centre, where he was admitted in the red zone. Vikas was found unfit for statement and suffered an injury to his right temporal region. Police were investigating the crime scene, the officer said.

A case of attempt to culpable homicide was registered under section 308 of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

“The man attacked Vikas with a bat for demanding ₹60 as parking charges. We registered a case and scanned CCTV cameras installed around the market. The ownership of the car was established and the attacker, a resident of Saidulajab near Mehrauli, was arrested. The bat used in the attack was recovered. Singh was produced before a city court which sent him to jail,” said the DCP.

According to victim’s family, Thakur has undergone a surgery. They alleged that more than two dozen people watched the attack but nobody tried to rescue him or stop the attacker. Thakur was attacked at least 20 times with the bat because of which he became unconscious, his family members alleged.

“The assault of parking attendant has occurred and the parking attendant was badly beaten. He is admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre and his situation has been told to be critical. A police complaint has been lodged against the culprit. Regarding to the parking charge of ₹60, it is as per rules, provided the vehicle is parked for 4 hours,” an MCD official said.

HT contacted the school where the accused worked for a comment. No response was received till the time of going to print.

Victim’s wife borrowed ₹25,000 to fly to Delhi

Originally from Chatra district in Jharkhand, Thakur was working as a parking attendant on a monthly salary of ₹11,000 for the past four months. Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, he used to work as a private driver in Delhi.

On Thursday, his wife, Shobha Devi, was informed about the assault. As no train ticket was not available, Devi borrowed ₹25,000 on 4% per month interest from a local moneylender and booked two flight tickets to Delhi from Ranchi.

“Money is important in the life of poor people like us. But it’s not more precious than the life of our dear ones. I paid ₹9,000 for the two flight tickets and reached Delhi with my brother on Thursday night. At least I am here to take care of my husband, though doctors have not allowed me to see him,” said Devi, who was at the hospital, with tears rolling down her face.

