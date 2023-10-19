Man thrown off third floor after financial dispute in Delhi

A 28-year-old man was killed after three men he had financial disputes with pushed him off the balcony of his third-floor home in east Delhi’s Shahdara, police officers aware of the case said on Thursday, adding that the suspects have been arrested.

Rohit Jain’s relatives rushed him to GTB hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police identified the victim as Rohit Jain, a businessman who lived in the Balbir Nagar neighbourhood of Shahdara. Rohit Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said Jain’s business partner for the last five years was a man identified as Satish Kumar.

“Their business had been facing losses for the last couple of years and banks were after them for the recovery of the loans. Kumar blamed Jain for not doing his bit to arrange for money,” said the DCP.

Jain was also in a financial dispute with a father-son duo, identified as Heera Lal and Nitin Singh, who accused him of taking a loan of ₹10 lakh in their name for business purposes, but utilising the money for personal expenses, the DCP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Two dead in Dombivli building collapse

Police said on Tuesday evening, Kumar and the father-son duo, armed with a country made pistol, visited Jain’s home to discuss the issue. Jain’s relatives were at his house at the time of the incident, police said. “The conversation between Jain and the three men took a heated turn, during which the suspects pushed Jain from his balcony. While fleeing, the accused also took away cash and jewellery,” the DCP said.

Jain’s relatives rushed him to GTB hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

READ | Nepalese man falls to death from roof of 4-storey building in Chandigarh’s Sector 34

Subsequently, the police registered a case of murder and robbery, among other Indian Penal Code sections, and used local enquiry to establish Kumar’s identity, and call detail records to confirm the identifies of the other two who had accompanied him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Finally, the three men were nabbed from Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday, police said.

“We have recovered the pistol used in the crime as well as the robbed cash and jewellery,” the DCP added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!