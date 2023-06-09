Nepalese man falls to death from roof of 4-storey building in Chandigarh’s Sector 34

A 45-year-old Nepalese national fell to his death from the roof of a four-storey building in Sector 34 on Thursday morning. Police said Hark, along with his nephew Tek Bahadur, had slept on the roof of a four-storey building in Sector 34 in Chandigarh after consuming liquor on Wednesday night. (Getty image)

The deceased, identified as Hark Bahadur, worked as a cook at an eatery outside the building, which also houses State Bank of India.

Police said Hark, along with his nephew Tek Bahadur, had slept on the roof after consuming liquor on Wednesday night.

Denying foul play, police said it appeared that Hark woke up to relieve himself and fell off the roof in an inebriated state.

“When his nephew woke up in the morning, he found Hark, who was sleeping next to him, missing. On looking around, he was shocked to find him lying unconscious in a blood pool on the road. He immediately informed the building’s watchman, who alerted the police around 6.30 am. Hark was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, but he was declared dead,” a cop investigating the case said.

Police moved the body to the hospital mortuary for autopsy. The deceased’s family in Nepal have been informed. Inquest proceedings in the case have been initiated at the Sector-34 police station.