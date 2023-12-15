Mandaviya inaugurates CGHS Wellness Centres in NITRD, Delhi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI |
Dec 15, 2023 11:32 AM IST

"Earlier, private hospitals would give the last priority to CGHS beneficiaries due to various reasons, including delayed payment from the government. Now, due to the timely resolution of the issues regarding their pending payments, CGHS beneficiaries are getting top priority," he said.

Mandaviya inaugurated three Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centres and a robotic surgery unit at the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases in Delhi on Friday.

