Manesar flyover construction: Diversions planned on Delhi to Jaipur side from July-end

The construction on the Delhi to Jaipur side of the Manesar flyover on NH-48 by the end of this month and a traffic diversion plan has been put together for motorists, said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials on Friday

The ongoing construction as of Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Work for the Jaipur to Delhi side is already underway and traffic had been partially diverted in May on this stretch. The route between Bilaspur and Manesar is one of the busiest stretches of the highway with over 100,000 cars travelling through it daily, according to the NHAI.

Flyovers are being constructed at Bilaspur and Manesar to decongest the route and work is expected to be completed by September 2027.

Under the diversion plan put together for now, seen by HT, traffic going towards Jaipur from Delhi will be diverted from IMT Manesar Chowk towards TCI Chowk. From there, commuters can use NH 352W (Rewari Pataudi Highway) to reach the KMP Expressway at Pachgaon and exit on to NH 48.

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{{^usCountry}} The distance from IMT chowk to TCI chowk is 10 km, while distance from there to Pachgaon is 8 km. The entire detour is about 20km long and should take around 30 minutes, a senior NHAI official told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The distance from IMT chowk to TCI chowk is 10 km, while distance from there to Pachgaon is 8 km. The entire detour is about 20km long and should take around 30 minutes, a senior NHAI official told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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Vehicles travelling in the opposite direction will have to take a detour towards KMP expressway from Pachgaon, reach the NH 352W at Patli Hajipur, and exit the TCI Chowk near Jhund Sarai to travel towards Manesar. The vehicles going towards Delhi can continue on NH 352 W, and move towards Dwarka Expressway from Wazirpur.

“It will take around an year to construct the flyover at Manesar and work is going in full swing but during this period the traffic will have to be diverted,” said the official, adding that diversions are planned to expedite construction work and minimise congestion.

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By the end of this month, officials told HT that three flyovers between Wazirpur and Dwarka Expressway at Gateway Rails, Harsaru and ATS Chowk will be opened this month to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. However, the motorists will have to use surface roads near Wazirpur as one of the flyovers is still under construction and it will not be opened for traffic even after the diversions are implemented.

Before the start of the work, NHAI officials said that they would install sign boards, and make public announcements. The 8km stretch beyond Manesar flyover on NH48 will remain open for traffic locally along with the service lanes of the highway, they added.

NHAI officials said 10 traffic marshals have been deployed to manage the movement of vehicles at Manesar. They also said that the present traffic diversion at Manesar has proved effective, and vehicle movement has remained smooth.

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Meanwhile, local residents said that instead of diverting the traffic, a bypass starting from IMT Manesar should be constructed as the land is available. “I have written to the NHAI as well as state agencies to take up construction of Manesar bypass. This will ensure there is no need for diversion of traffic. The current plan has led to congestion on the highway in Manesar,” said KK Yadav, former chief town planner, DTCP and a resident of Manesar.