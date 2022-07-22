Manish Sisodia amid BJP attacks on liquor policy : 'Modi ji afraid of Kejriwal'

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday countered the sharp attacks against his government in the national capital over the liquor policy, which has sparked the latest political row in the city. Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had earlier in the day recommended a CBI probe into alleged discrepancies in issuing of licenses. This became the second instance in a week that has put the LG and the chief minister at cross after Kejriwal's Singapore visit for a summit was refused permission.

Shortly after Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP won’t be “scared of jails”, in a dare to the BJP, his deputy tweeted in Hindi: “(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji is very afraid of Kejriwal ji. People are now disillusioned with Modi ji. The country now only has hopes from Kejriwal ji. As AAP’s influence will grow, the number of false cases would increase. But now no jail can stop Kejriwal ji or AAP."

During his briefing, Kejriwal said that Sisodia was likely to be arrested. This was the second time in months that the AAP chief made the claim after the arrest of another Delhi minister, Satyendar Jain, earlier.

However, even as opposition continues to claim that the central probe agencies were being misused by the central government, the BJP - at a presser - alleged a rebate of ₹144 crore for firms. “Kejriwal ji should tell that on October 25, 2021, the Excise Department had given notice to those companies, which were given liquor licenses. What was the action taken in this matter?” BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi asked at a press conference.

Her party colleague and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta further accused the AAP government of benefitting the “liqour mafia”.

Ever since its inception, the Aam Aadmi Party has promised to deliver a corruption-free government. However, with the fresh allegations, the BJP intends to question the AAP's stance.

