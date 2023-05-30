Changing phone does not mean I am guilty: Sisodia over CBI charge sheet

Seeking bail in the Delhi excise policy case, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday argued before the Delhi high court that changing mobile phones does not establish his culpability and his role in the alleged excise policy scam.

Manish Sisodia (PTI)

Sisodia was responding to the allegations mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “I ask, what is wrong if I change the phones? Where does it show my culpability?,” said senior advocate Mohit Mathur, who was representing Sisodia during the hearing.

The counsel said that there is no statement indicating that Sisodia was involved in any of the processes which Section 3 of the Prevention of Money laundering Act prescribes. According to Section 3, whosoever directly or indirectly attempts to indulge or knowingly assists or knowingly is a party or is actually involved in any process or activity connected with the proceeds of crime and projecting it as untainted property shall be guilty of offence of money-laundering.

On the allegation that Vijay Nair was representative of Sisodia, Mathur argued, “Vijay Nair doesn’t say that...You can’t put everything on my head merely because I’m a high functionary...A minister using three phones over a period of three years...how does it imply culpability in any manner. Users of iPhone change phones every year. So that leads us nowhere. My act ultimately should be connected with the process some way or the other. Nair’s statement does not say anything against me”.

Sisodia has been behind bars since February 26, when he was arrested by CBI. Subsequently on March 9, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations of money laundering. His bail plea in the ED case is pending in the Delhi high court.

