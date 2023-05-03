Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks CBI's reply on Sisodia's interim bail plea

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) response on an application by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who has sought interim bail on account of his wife's illness.

A Delhi court had extended Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8 in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case. On April 28, the court had denied him bail saying evidence against him prima facie spoke "volumes" about his involvement in the alleged offence.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader's wife Seema Sisodia was admitted to a private hospital on April 25, PTI reported. She is suffering from an autoimmune disorder. Sisodia's wife was admitted to the neurology department of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and her investigations are being done.

"She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a severe autoimmune disease, in 2000. She has been undergoing treatment for the same at the private hospital for the past 23 years. It is generally agreed that the disease's impact is accelerated with time and with other factors such as increased physical and emotional stress," PTI had quoted its source.

After Sisodia was arrested in February, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann had visited Sisodia’s residence to meet his wife and assured her of all support.

Seema Sisodia is "suffering from a very serious disease", Kejriwal had said, adding "Manish used to take care of her". He had said Sisodia's son was abroad for studies.(With PTI inputs)

