Manish Sisodia says 'summoned again' by CBI in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday that he has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI to its headquarters on Sunday. He also claimed that he has always cooperated with the investigation into the excise policy case and will continue to do so.

“CBI has called again yesterday. They have used the full power of CBI, ED against me, raided my house, searched bank locker, but nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop them. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet around three months back in the case. Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been named as accused in the charge sheet.

Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.

It is alleged the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," the CBI spokesperson had said.

