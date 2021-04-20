Manmohan Singh's condition stable, under best possible care: Harsh Vardhan

The condition of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for treatment, is stable, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday. "Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

The 88-year-old Congress leader was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was on Monday admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi, wished him a quick recovery and good health. "Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery," PM Modi tweeted."I am deeply concerned to learn that Dr. Manmohan Singh is unwell & has been hospitalised. On behalf of all of us in the Congress Party I send my good wishes to him for a speedy & complete recovery," Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said in a message, which was tweeted by her party.

On Saturday, Singh attended the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and wrote to Prime Minister Modi and talked about a five ways to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. India on Tuesday reported 259,170 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,761 deaths, the biggest daily spike in fatalities, as several cities including Delhi and Mumbai are under strict curbs to arrest the surging infections.