Harsh Vardhan targets Manmohan over letter, Congress charges back

New Delhi:

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan attacked the Congress on Monday in his response to former Prime Minister (PM) Manmohan Singh’s letter to PM Narendra Modi on the government’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy, prompting a sharp response from the principal opposition party.

A day after Singh offered five suggestions to Modi on vaccine management, Vardhan, in an uncharacteristic letter, alleged that the Congress showed “extraordinary interest in spreading falsehood regarding the efficacy of these vaccines”, “fueled vaccine hesitancy” and “played with the lives of countrymen.”

Posting the letter on social media, the minister tweeted, “History shall be kinder to you Dr Manmohan Singh Ji if your offer of ‘constructive cooperation’ and valuable advice was followed by your Congress leaders as well in such extraordinary times.”

In his three- page response, Vardhan said it was ‘’saddening” that Singh’s understanding of the importance of vaccines was not shared by people in the Congress.

“With due respect, and irrespective of the negativity that your party spreads. we take your suggestions at face value and with the belief that they are made keeping national interest in mind. However, it does seem that those who drafted your letter or advised you, have done a great disservice to your standing by misleading you regarding material that is already in public domain,” said the Union minister.

The Congress hit back, with party leader Ashok Chavan demanding an apology. Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate dismissed health minister’s allegation that Congress-ruled states created vaccine hesitancy. “Vaccine hesitancy is a natural concern and despite being a medical doctor, it is sad that the minister labelled it as a politically fuelled hesitancy,” she said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Vardhan for his “politically motivated” response. “It is unfortunate and condemnable on the part of the Union health minister to have written a politically motivated reply to the former prime minister,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, Singh had written a five-point letter to the PM on the Covid-19 crisis in the country. “The key to our fight against Covid-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated,” Singh said in his letter.

The former PM had urged the government to publicise vaccine orders given to manufacturers, reveal the system of distribution of vaccines among states in a transparent way and introduce more flexibility in the drive.

In his strongly worded response, Vardhan blamed the Congress for vaccine hesitancy.

“Irresponsible public pronouncements made by Congress leaders have resulted in a below national average vaccination coverage of senior citizens and even front-line workers in some of the states where Congress is in power,” he said.

Vardhan also found “factual inaccuracies” in the letter, but said that “we understand your deep concern for the country.” He sought Singh’s continued cooperation but added that “as a senior leader we expect that you shall offer the same advice and wisdom to our own party leaders as well.”