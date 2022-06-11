Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Marginalised to get skills training, say Delhi CM, L-G after meet

According to the statement, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Vinai Kumar Saxena discussed corruption and harassment during the delivery of public services, such as issuing of certificates, property registration, etc, as well as remedial measures.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant-governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 07:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena, during their weekly meeting on Friday, agreed to facilitate skill training and the distribution of toolkits to 75,000 unskilled and semi-skilled workers in unorganised sectors, such as pottery, carpentry, shoe-making, blacksmithery etc.

They also decided to start identifying individual and group beneficiaries for the programme immediately, the statement from the LG’s office on Friday said.

According to the statement, Kejriwal and Saxena discussed corruption and harassment during the delivery of public services, such as issuing of certificates, property registration, etc, as well as remedial measures.

The LG also requested the CM to look into the matter of non-delivery of additional ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in the city.

Kejriwal and Saxena also discussed the ongoing water crisis in the Capital, which has left large parts of Delhi dry, and decided that the way forward was to make the city self-sufficient, officials said.

The LG and CM will hold a meeting of all departments concerned regarding the issue on Tuesday.

Officers have also been asked to present monsoon preparation plans detailing the number of sink holes that they will put in place before June 30 to absorb rain/flood water and prevent waterlogging.

They also discussed the preparations for a special cleanliness and sanitation drive they will jointly launch and monitor, according to an official from the LG office.

They also agreed to plant suitable bamboo varieties on the periphery of Delhi and sandalwood trees on government land meant for plantation to ensure containment of dust and enrich oxygen levels.

The LG also said that authorities should distribute machinery to make cow dung logs, cotton wicks, diyas etc. and train women in their usage to empower them.

He said this would prevent clogging of drains by deterring dung disposal and the cow dung logs could be used as an alternative to wood for cremation purposes.

