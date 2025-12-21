Masked men attack property dealer during walk in S Delhi park

A 48-year-old property dealer suffered multiple injuries to his legs after at least four unidentified masked men allegedly attacked him with wooden sticks at Ashoka Park in Friends Colony East in south Delhi while he was returning home from a morning walk on Saturday, police said. The attackers allegedly fired two rounds into the air to scare the public and escape, but police said the use of firearms could not be established. The victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre with leg injuries and is likely to be discharged soon, police said after forensic inspection. (Shutterstock)

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the New Friends Colony (NFC) police station received a call at 8.50am regarding an alleged firing incident at Ashoka Park. A team led by the station house officer reached the spot to verify the information and met the complainant, identified as Nasruddin, 48, a resident of Zakir Nagar and a property dealer.

“Nasaruddin stated that around 8.30 am, while returning home from a morning walk, four masked men accosted him. Three of them were armed with wooden sticks. They allegedly assaulted him on his legs without provocation. As a crowd began to gather, the assailants reportedly fired two rounds into the air to facilitate their escape,” Tiwari said.

Police said the victim sustained injuries to his legs due to the assault and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre in a police van. Medical authorities confirmed that Nasaruddin did not suffer any bullet injuries and is expected to be discharged soon.

The spot of occurrence was inspected by the district crime team and forensic experts. “No empty cartridges were recovered from the scene despite multiple intensive searches. CCTV footage from surrounding areas has been seized and is being analysed. During initial enquiry, the use of a firearm in this incident could not be established,” Tiwari said, adding that a case has been registered and is being investigated, including possible personal enmity and professional rivalry.