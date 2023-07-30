Fire breaks out at footwear factory in west Delhi’s Udyog Nagar

A massive fire broke out at a footwear factory in west Delhi’s Udyog Nagar on Sunday morning, the fire department said.

An operation is underway to douse the fire (Twitter Photo)

Initially, four fire tenders were rushed to the site and an operation is underway to douse the fire, said the department officials, adding that more fire tenders are arriving as the fire continued to flare, releasing dense fumes into the sky.

There have been no reports of casualties, but it would be more clear once the flames are controlled, said the officials.

A fire department official said the fire was in a shoe manufacturing unit in the area which also has several other factories operating out of it.

The dense black fumes emanating from the blaze site were likely due to large amounts of inflammable materials stocked in these factories, said the official.

While the trigger for the blaze couldn’t immediately be ascertained, the fire officials said it was likely due to a short circuit.

Teams from the fire department and the police, as well as ambulances, are camped around the blaze site as firefighting operations continued.