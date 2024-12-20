Massive fire erupts in plastic recycling plant in Gurugram Sector 10

A massive fire erupted in a plastic recycling plant’s warehouse at Kadipur Industrial Area in Gurugram Sector 10 early Friday morning, said fire department officials, adding that no injuries were reported. Firefighting operations on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The fire partially damaged two more factories and their warehouses in the neighbourhood which also manufactured plastic items. The blaze spread to a truck parked on a street at least 100 metres away and severely damaged it.

Rameshwar Singh, fire officer of the Sector 29 fire station, said that they received information about the fire at 4.06am, after which at least 20 fire tenders from sectors 29, 37, Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, Pataudi, and Manesar, among other places, were pressed into action to douse the blaze.

“Initially, fire tenders from the city area were pressed into action but after we reached the spot, we saw that the fire was more severe than we knew, and we roped in tenders even from Manesar. Heavy hearth movers were also roped in to shift the raw items from the warehouse,” he said.

Singh said that the situation could have been more grievous because a firecracker warehouse was located hardly 250 metres away from the recycling plant, and fire officials made efforts to contain the fire and stop it from spreading in that direction.

“It took almost two hours to completely douse the flames in the three plants and their warehouses. We believe the fire broke out either due to an electrical short circuit or from coal or dry wood that the workers lit on fire for heat. We asked workers from neighbouring establishments to evacuate as a precautionary measure,” Singh added.