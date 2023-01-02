Massive protest after woman dragged by car for kms in Delhi dies | Video

A huge crowd was seen gathered outside the Sultanpuri Police Station in Delhi on Monday to protest the killing of a 20-year-old woman in the area after she was dragged by a car, allegedly being driven by drunk men. Five men have been arrested in connection with the case that came to light on the first day of the New Year. People were seen holding a demonstration outside the police station and demanding justice for the woman.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed a large crowd protesting in the area, with women seen banging on a white car - the owner of which could not be confirmed at the time of filing the report. Huge media presence was also witnessed. Another video showed a massive crowd presence outside the police station.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the incident and demanded death penalty for the accused. Addressing a presser later, he said: “This can happen to anyone's daughter. No matter how influential, politically connected a convict is, he should be hanged."

The body was found without clothes and broken limbs, which has also led to suspicion that she was sexually assaulted and murdered. The police have so far maintained that the case appears to be a death by rash and negligent driving. The victim's family has alleged that she was sexually abused. “It was not at all an accident. What sort of accident is this when there was not even a single cloth on my daughter’s body. We want a complete investigation,” her mother, Rekha Devi, said.

Police said that the woman’s leg got trapped in one of the wheels of the car when it hit her scooty. “As a result, she was dragged for around seven kilometres,” a police official said. The car was traced to its owner’s house in Rohini.

