Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway ahead of Diwali | Video

Massive traffic snarls were seen on Friday evening on the Sarhaul border on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway amid the festive fervour ahead of Diwali - a time of the year when people indulge in shopping and visit their relatives.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed a road full of vehicles as far as the eyes could see. Drivers were seen honking endlessly as their vehicles remained stuck in a huge traffic jam. The scenes continued through the evening as shown in another video of the same area from the later hours.

#WATCH | Massive traffic snarl continues on the Sarhaul border at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. pic.twitter.com/Qh9bNlmK4V — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

The rush came ahead of the three-day-long festivities of Dhanteras, and Diwali, when people head to their homes to be with their loved ones and indulge in a lot of shopping and market visits. A large number of people travel between Delhi and Gurugram daily – mostly for work – which might explain the huge traffic jams which came during peak hours.

Over the past few days, such traffic jams have been witnessed in and around Delhi on a few occasions.

Earlier this week, Gurugram witnessed heavy traffic congestion due to the pre-Diwali rush. The stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Pataudi Road witnessed a five-kilometre-long traffic jam, a police officer said. Traffic snarls had also been reported from Sohna Road towards Badshahpur, Sohna, Pataudi, and Farrukhnagar. Internal roads in Sectors 10, 14,15, 50, and 56 were also packed throughout the day, officials had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON