The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has carried out encroachment removal drives across 7.2km in Mayapuri since March, however, some illegal works still continue and assistance by the local police will be required, the civic body informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

(HT)

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Over 150 equipments and machinery were seized in the encroachment drive from illegal automobile repair and scrapyards operating in open.

“After completion of each drive, letters were issued to the SHO, requesting strict vigil in the concerned areas so that re-encroachment is prevented,” the submission dated May 28 said.

The NGT had first heard the matter in 2018, taking suo motu cognisance of a news report that vehicles were being dismantled in the open, in violation of rules. A special task force (STF) was formed and the Delhi government was also asked to submit a performance guarantee of ₹5 crore to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While the matter was disposed in 2021, NGT again took cognisance of a news report from August 2025, stating the scrapyard and auto repair shops had returned. For this, notices were issued to the MCD, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi State Industrial And Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) among others.

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{{^usCountry}} In the latest hearing on May 29, the NGT has called for the police to be involved in the matter too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the latest hearing on May 29, the NGT has called for the police to be involved in the matter too. {{/usCountry}}

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“Learned counsel for the MCD has submitted that though the officials had removed the entire encroachment, but they have observed that in the morning, the pipe cutting still continues in the area. Therefore, the police authorities are also required to be impleaded,” said a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

Meanwhile, the DSIIDC in its submission on May 27 has said it has no role in the area, stating the authority lies with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) instead.

“DSIIDC’s role and responsibilities in the Mayapuri industrial area are strictly circumscribed and limited. The shops and industrial units operating in the scrap market at Mayapuri industrial area were originally allotted by the DDA which continues to be the lessor authority for the said area..” DSIIDC’s submission states. The matter will be heard next on September 15.