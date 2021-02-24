MCD bypolls: Kejriwal says BJP-ruled civic bodies in mess, AAP only alternative
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the city are in a mess and the AAP is the only alternative days ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation by-elections in the city.
Addressing a roadshow in Shalimar Bagh (under North Delhi Municipal Corporation) which is among the five wards where bypolls will be held on February 28, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has provided 24-hour electricity with zero bills, and good schools and hospitals.
"The MCDs are in a mess under the BJP," he claimed and asked people to vote for the AAP candidate contesting from the Shalimar Bagh ward which fell vacant after the death of the sitting BJP councilor.
The bypolls for the five wards of the city's three municipal corporations are to be held on February 28 and results will be declared on March 3.
Besides AAP, candidates of the BJP and Congress are contesting the polls.
