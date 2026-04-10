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MCD clears proposal for redevelopment of Town Hall in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

MCD clears proposal for redevelopment of Town Hall in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:40 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee has approved a proposal for the conservation and redevelopment of the 160-year-old Town Hall building in Chandni Chowk, an official said.

MCD clears proposal for redevelopment of Town Hall in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

The Town Hall, owned by the MCD, was constructed between 1861 and 1866 as the 'Delhi Institute' and later became the municipal headquarters. It continued to function as the civic body's main office until 2012, after which it remained largely vacant and in a dilapidated condition.

Officials said the building, classified as a Grade-I heritage structure by the Delhi government, will be redeveloped in accordance with conservation norms to preserve its architectural and historical character, and open it for public use.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, who signed the approval, said the project envisions converting the landmark into an "immersive museum and interpretation centre" that will showcase the history of Shahjahanabad and the Town Hall through interactive galleries, archival material, and digital displays.

The redevelopment will be executed under a Develop-Operate-Maintain model, under which the MCD will not incur capital expenditure while retaining ownership of the property.

"A tripartite agreement will be signed between the MCD, DTTDC, and a private operator, who will handle operations and revenue generation," it said.

Revenue is expected to come from museum entry fees, heritage circuits, venue rentals, and food and retail services, officials said.

The project is expected to be completed in about 36 months in four phases, starting with structural assessment and conservation planning, followed by restoration work, museum development and, finally, public opening and operations, they said.

They added that the initiative will help conserve a key heritage asset without burdening the civic body financially, while boosting tourism and economic activity in Chandni Chowk.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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