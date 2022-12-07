MCD election 2022: Punjab CM lauds Kejriwal, slams BJP; says ‘people vote for…’

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday heaped praise on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) inched closer to winning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election. Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mann said that 'people of Delhi do not like politics of hatred'.

"Arvind Kejriwal uprooted 15-year-long Congress rule in Delhi and now the 15-year-long (BJP) rule in MCD. It shows people of Delhi don't like politics of hatred, they vote for schools, hospitals, electricity, cleanliness, and infrastructure," Mann was quoted by news agency ANI.

The counting for the MCD election 2022 is underway for the 250 wards in the national capital.

Check live updates for the MCD election results

Earlier, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party will win 180 and maybe even 230+ seats. “We are going to get over 180. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230. Mayor will be from our party. I think exit polls are pointing to AAP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana told ANI: "We worked for the disposal of garbage (a key issue during campaigns) and it continued even during (the pandemic). That is why we're confident the next Mayor will be from BJP."

