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MCD inaugurates advanced eye care centre in East Delhi

MCD inaugurates advanced eye care centre in East Delhi

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:04 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday inaugurated an Advanced Eye Care Centre at Swami Dayanand Hospital in East Delhi to strengthen specialised treatment facilities for residents in the area.

MCD inaugurates advanced eye care centre in East Delhi

Officials said the new facility includes advanced ophthalmic equipment such as ND: YAG laser, green laser and Optical Coherence Tomography machines, which are expected to aid in the early detection and treatment of conditions like glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

The official statement read that the centre, set up in the hospital's OPD block, has been equipped with modern machines and specialist services to provide quality eye care to people from East Delhi and adjoining localities.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, who inaugurated the facility, said the civic body is focused on improving healthcare services across the city.

"Providing world-class healthcare services to the citizens of Delhi is the top priority. The establishment of the Advanced Eye Care Centre at Swami Dayanand Hospital is a significant step in this direction. We are continuously striving to ensure that every citizen receives timely, affordable, and quality medical care," he said.

 
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