New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday inaugurated an Advanced Eye Care Centre at Swami Dayanand Hospital in East Delhi to strengthen specialised treatment facilities for residents in the area.

MCD inaugurates advanced eye care centre in East Delhi

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Officials said the new facility includes advanced ophthalmic equipment such as ND: YAG laser, green laser and Optical Coherence Tomography machines, which are expected to aid in the early detection and treatment of conditions like glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

The official statement read that the centre, set up in the hospital's OPD block, has been equipped with modern machines and specialist services to provide quality eye care to people from East Delhi and adjoining localities.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, who inaugurated the facility, said the civic body is focused on improving healthcare services across the city.

"Providing world-class healthcare services to the citizens of Delhi is the top priority. The establishment of the Advanced Eye Care Centre at Swami Dayanand Hospital is a significant step in this direction. We are continuously striving to ensure that every citizen receives timely, affordable, and quality medical care," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The mayor also inspected the hospital's Lactation Management Unit and the ICU, and reviewed the functioning of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy machine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mayor also inspected the hospital's Lactation Management Unit and the ICU, and reviewed the functioning of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy machine. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The mayor said the civic body would continue to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and expand advanced facilities in the coming period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mayor said the civic body would continue to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and expand advanced facilities in the coming period. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said such specialised centres would help residents access better treatment closer to home, reducing the need to depend on larger hospitals. "Our goal is to provide accessible and quality healthcare to every citizen," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said such specialised centres would help residents access better treatment closer to home, reducing the need to depend on larger hospitals. "Our goal is to provide accessible and quality healthcare to every citizen," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior officials said they issued directions to hospital authorities to arrange for dealing with heatwave conditions. They also asked authorities to set up an ORS corner to help prevent diarrhoea cases and ensure timely patient care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior officials said they issued directions to hospital authorities to arrange for dealing with heatwave conditions. They also asked authorities to set up an ORS corner to help prevent diarrhoea cases and ensure timely patient care. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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