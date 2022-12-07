‘MCD main bhi Kejriwal’: AAP celebrates impending win in civic body poll | Watch

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters broke into celebrations at the party's office in Delhi as it marched towards winning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, the counting of votes for which began at 8am on Wednesday, and is currently underway.

A visual shared by news agency ANI showed AAP workers celebrating and dancing, with a song – ‘MCD main bhi Kejriwal’ (Kejriwal in MCD as well) – blaring in the background.

The supporters also raised the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ (Long Live, Mother India).

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address workers at the party office.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) of Delhi has, till now, declared results on 170 out of the total 250 seats in the MCD. At 12:33pm, the SEC said AAP has won 104 seats (leading in 31 others), while the BJP has won 83 seats (ahead in 19 seats). The Congress, on the other hand, has won and is ahead on five seats each.

Election for the national capital's civic body was held on December; all exit polls projected a sweep by the AAP. Earlier this year, the three municipal corporations in the city-state were unified to form a single MCD, and the number of wards reduced from 272 to 250. Since 2007, the BJP has been in power in the municipal corporation.

