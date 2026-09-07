MCD officials suspended, PG owner arrested: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lists actions after building collapse

Day after the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan claimed at least seven lives and injured many others, chief minister Rekha Gupta listed out the actions taken against those responsible for the incident and precautionary measures imposed to prevent such mishaps.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and state cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited the collapse site during rescue operation on Monday. (PTI)

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On Sunday, a five-storey building used as boys paying guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan at around 1.30 pm. Several students were killed, other rescued as locals and rescue teams came to move the rubble look for those trapped beneath. The ops are still going on.

Track live updates of Delhi building collapse here

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, who promised strict action after she visited the site on Sunday, said on Monday that several officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, including its deputy commissioner, executive engineer, superintending engineer and others have been suspended.

Also read: ‘Didn't have heart to tell family’: Tense wait for friends after Satya Niketan PG collapse

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{{^usCountry}} She added that the owner of the building, Hariram Gupta, has also been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that the owner of the building, Hariram Gupta, has also been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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After the tragic incident, all illegal five-storey buildings in Delhi have been sealed and paying guest accommodations near the collapse site are also being inspected.

“MCD Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer have been suspended with immediate effect following the tragic Satya Niketan incident,” Gupta said in a post on X.

Also read: ‘Formed human chain’: How students, locals started rescue ops before NDRF arrived at Delhi building collapse

“The building owner has been arrested. Immediate sealing of buildings with unauthorised fifth floors has been ordered across Delhi. Nearby PGs and buildings are also being thoroughly inspected. Strict action, including sealing, will be taken against violations,” she added.

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The Delhi CM said that “anyone found guilty or responsible will not be spared”.

Building was decades old, construction was on in basement

The building that collapsed was between 40 and 50 years old, according to officers. The locals said that some construction work was being carried out in the basement of the building when the collapse happened.

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Also read: MCD chief Sanjeev Khirwar, who was at the centre of dog-walk row, in focus after Satya Niketan tragedy

Satya Niketan is a popular student hub near Delhi University's South Campus and has several paying guest accommodations housing students, who prefer to stay there due to proximity to their colleges.

Many of the students who were inside the building during collapse were students of Delhi University's Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, and Motilal Nehru College.