MCD chief Sanjeev Khirwar, who was at the centre of dog-walk row, in focus after Satya Niketan tragedy

Sanjeev Khirwar, the Delhi bureaucrat who was at the centre of a controversy years ago after allegedly getting Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium emptied so he could walk his dog, is back in the spotlight - this time over the deadly collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan. Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar (2nd from left) at the site of a collapsed building in Satya Niketan, on Monday (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times) Khirwar, the current Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, has been speaking about the building collapse that has claimed seven lives and triggered questions over unauthorised construction, regulatory failures and the civic body's role in preventing such disasters. Speaking about the collapse, Khirwar said, "Unfortunately, we have lost seven lives. We think the building next to the collapsed building has weakened, and it was strengthened through the night. We will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next 1-2 days."

Deep Dive What led to the collapse of the Satya Niketan building in Delhi? Why has the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) faced scrutiny after the building collapse? How is the MCD responding to the aftermath of the Satya Niketan tragedy?

He also said the MCD had been taking action against unauthorised construction in the area. "In August, we had passed demolition orders for 3-4 buildings in the same area. A regular identification is conducted. In the last three months, 960 demolitions were carried out, 407 buildings were sealed, and notices were served to 1500 buildings for sealing and demolition. This is a regular process to take action against unauthorized construction," he added, speaking to ANI news agency.

Khirwar told HT that officials have "zero tolerance" against unauthorised construction and that the building department would be made accountable in such cases. His remarks come as the Delhi high court on Monday has questioned not just the role of the property owner but also that of the MCD and other authorities in the collapse. Who is Sanjeev Khirwar? The Ministry of Home Affairs in January this year appointed Khirwar as the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He is a 1994-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Khirwar was transferred to Ladakh from Delhi in May 2022 after a public row involving his dog walk routine. He was Delhi’s principal secretary (revenue) before the Ladakh transfer. The officer had allegedly cleared the Thyagaraj Stadium complex and closed it early in the evening for all athletes so that "he could walk his dog". He had strongly denied the allegations, however, was transferred to Ladakh. Centre had also shunted out Khirwar's wife Rinku Dugga, also a 1994 batch officers of the AGMUT cadre, over the matter. Dugga was sent to Arunachal Pradesh.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta is seen with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar during her visit to the site of a collapsed building in Satya Niketan, on Monday (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)