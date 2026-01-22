Sanjeev Khirwar is new Delhi municipal corp commissioner

New Delhi The Civic Centre, which hosts the MCD meetings. (HT Archive)

The Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday appointed 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar as the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The appointment was notified through an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and communicated to the office of the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

The outgoing MCD commissioner, Ashwani Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

Kumar served as the MCD commissioner of the MCD from June 2024 to January 2026. Prior to that, he served as the special officer (SO) overseeing the unification of the three municipal corporations into the unified MCD between May 2022 and February 2023—till the elections were held and mayor was appointed. He has also held the charge of principal secretary (home) of the Delhi government.

Khirwar takes charge in the run-up to the MCD’s budget presentation, slated for later this month, amid key administrative and financial challenges. The commissioner plays a central role in overseeing the corporation’s daily functions, implementing policies and coordinating with various departments.

The reshuffle will also see the senior IAS officer return to Delhi after being at the eye of controversy three years ago. In May 2022, Khirwar was accused of hindering practice of athletes at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium to walk his dog, an allegation he had strongly denied. He was, however, transferred to Ladakh.