MCD panel to fast-track dog sterilisation, rope in NGOs

In a push to control the city’s community dog population, a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) committee on Wednesday recommended expediting sterilisation drives and involving more NGOs to scale up the campaign. To streamline efforts, the committee plans to roll out a constituency-wise sterilisation programme for community dogs. (HT Archive)

The newly formed sub-committee on community dogs, which met for the first time on Wednesday, said it would review existing rules and procedures that are slowing down sterilisation efforts, and seek support from the Delhi and central governments to remove procedural hurdles.

The panel will hold its next meeting on Monday, where NGOs and animal feeders will be invited to contribute to planning and implementation. It aims to submit a final set of recommendations within a month.

Standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma said the MCD is committed to humane and permanent solutions to challenges posed by community dogs. “Fresh dialogue will be initiated with NGOs already engaged in sterilisation, and other capable organisations will also be roped in. The rules creating bottlenecks will be reviewed,” she said.

To streamline efforts, the committee plans to roll out a constituency-wise sterilisation programme. Committee member Yogesh Verma said 12 model constituencies — one in each MCD zone — will be identified, with a target of achieving at least 80% sterilisation coverage.

“Currently, the drives are irregular and untargeted. We should aim for 80% sterilisation levels along with vaccination. By focusing on one constituency per month in each zone, we hope to cover all 70 assembly segments in a year,” he said.

Verma added that animal feeders and NGOs should be involved from the time the dogs are caught. “Our dog catchers typically catch only 3–4 dogs per drive, but this number can be increased by involving feeders and NGOs,” he said.

Sharma noted that while the growing number of community dogs is a concern for the public, the solution must be collaborative. “This is a shared responsibility. The corporation is working to ensure public safety and animal welfare through structured, coordinated action,” she said.

She added that the issue is not just a public nuisance but a challenge for health and safety as well. “The corporation is trying to find a permanent solution… the rules and procedures hindering this campaign will be reviewed, and support will be sought from both the Delhi and central governments,” she said.

Committee members said the panel will also take up the issue of Delhi’s long-pending dog census. While unofficial estimates suggest the city has around one million dogs, there has been no comprehensive count in over a decade. The last pan-Delhi survey, conducted in 2009 by the erstwhile unified MCD, pegged the number of community dogs at over 560,000. “A new census will offer better insights into population size and ward-wise distribution. The proposal has been pending with the finance department for two years,” a senior MCD official said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Rekha Gupta chaired a review meeting on the issue of stray animals in the city. In a post on X, the CMO said, “Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting today at the Delhi Secretariat regarding the issue of stray animals in the capital. Cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, along with senior officials, were present. The CM directed officials to treat the matter not merely as an administrative concern, but as a social responsibility requiring a serious and holistic approach. She also instructed that dialogue be initiated with animal lovers, civil society groups, and experts, and their suggestions incorporated into policymaking.”