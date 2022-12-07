MCD poll results: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office as party registers big win

As the Aam Aadmi Party sealed a massive victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll on Wednesday, celebrations began at its office in the national capital with supporters carrying party flags, distributing sweets and dancing to the beat of drums.

Following the conclusion of the counting, the AAP bagged 134 of 250 wards, while the BJP won in 104. The Congress was a distant third after winning nine wards, according to the final results released by the Delhi State Election Commission.

The mood at the AAP's office on Rouse Avenue was celebratory since morning with songs blaring through loudspeakers and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons.

Supporters and leaders, including Gopal Rai, Atishi and Durgesh Pathak, started gathering at the office as counting progressed and numbers swung in favour of the AAP.

Hoardings reading ‘acche honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal’ lined the street outside as supporters revelled to the AAP's official poll song ‘MCD mein Arvind Kejriwal’.

As counting began at 8am, party workers had their eyes glued to LED screens throwing the latest trends. They also kept a tab on social media and some of them were seen constantly tweeting as the final touches were being given to the office for celebrating the party's first victory in a municipal poll here.

In his address to the people of Delhi, chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal thanked them for their “love and support” and also sought blessings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together for the larger welfare of the national capital.

In the early trends, the BJP was leading in 66 seats and the AAP in 30 around 9 am. The Congress was ahead on just three seats.

The margin between the AAP and the BJP narrowed as the counting progressed, and around 9.05 am the BJP was leading in 107 seats and the AAP in 95. Around 10.30 am, the AAP (123) went ahead of the BJP (108). The Congress was marching ahead in 12 seats.

Most exit polls had predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress being a distant third.

While the AAP had fielded 138 women candidates, the BJP and the Congress had nominated 136 and 129, respectively.

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the MCD was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53.

This year, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward number 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward number 145 (Andrews Ganj).