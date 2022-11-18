MCD polls: Congress to highlight earlier achievements

The Congress on Friday launched its campaign for the municipal corporation polls, flagging off a fleet of vans with digital screens from its state unit headquarters, which will tour the Capital over the next fortnight to highlight the achievements of the previous Sheila Dikshit government.

The MCD polls are scheduled to be held on December 4, with the results to be declared on December 7.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary said the vans will highlight the Congress’s vision for Delhi’s progress and development, and will highlight the achievements of the previous Sheila Dikshit government during its 15-year rule.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be a main theme of the Congress campaigns through the digital vans, apart from emphasising the Congress slogan of ‘Vakt Hai Parivarthan Ka, Congress Ke Samarthan Ka’ (It is a time for change, it is a time for Congress), as Congress had made Delhi one of the best cities in the world during its 15-year rule. “Dil Jeeta Hai, Dilli Jeetenge” (Have won the hearts, will win Delhi) will be the main plank of the Congress election campaign,” he said.

Congress has fielded its candidates in 247 of the 250 wards going to polls on December 4. The state election commission, during its scrutiny of nominations, rejected the papers of two candidates (Jharoda and Dev Nagar), while the candidate from Lajpat Nagar was not able to file the nomination in time.

Accusing both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “destroying” Delhi, Chaudhary said, “BJP took corruption to a new high in the corporation, accumulated garbage everywhere… Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not only gave a new twist to corruption, but also made Delhi the ‘nashe ki rajdhani’ (the capital of intoxication) and the most polluted city in the world.”

Congress had won the municipal elections in 2002, but has been sitting on the opposition benches since 2007.

