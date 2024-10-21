MCD starts drone-based anti-mosquito spraying: Delhi mayor

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday has started using drones to spray anti-mosquito insecticides in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging. The drones are being used in areas with poor drainage and marshy areas along the Yamuna that remain inaccessible to field workers. A drone sprays insecticides over an area inaccessible to field workers. (HT Photo)

Mayor Shelly Oberoi launched the drive in ward 33 Rani Khera under Narela zone, and said it will continue in other vulnerable areas in the coming days. Under this campaign, anti-larval drugs were sprayed in a wide open area, which will help in preventing mosquito breeding.

”Due to record-breaking rains in Delhi this year many places were waterlogged. Due to lack of drainage of rainwater in this area the risk of mosquito-borne diseases has increased. There is no drainage facility at places like Rani Khera and there were a lot of difficulties being faced by the filed workers in doing anti-larva work here. With drones, insecticides can be sprayed even in those areas where corporation employees cannot go. This campaign will be run all over Delhi,” said the mayor.

During the drive on Monday, MCD sprayed insecticides over a waterlogged area of 15 hectares using drones. “Anti-mosquito drugs will be sprayed in this area for four to five days through drones,” it said.

To be sure, this is not the first time drones have been deployed in the anti-mosquito measures. A pilot project was carried out by the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in November 2021 by using drones for spraying larvicide in places along the banks of Yamuna.

Dengue cases

According to MCD’s public health department reports, Delhi reported 2,587 dengue cases this year between January 1 and October 11. Three confirmed dengue related deaths have been cleared by the death audit committee. In 2023, Delhi recorded 9,266 dengue cases and 19 deaths — the third-worst outbreak of the viral infection in the city, according to MCD’s annual data.

Meanwhile, the city has also reported 587 malaria cases this year. The civic body claims to have found mosquito breeding in 246,642 houses and legal notices have been issued in 138,919 cases.