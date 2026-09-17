MCD submits plan to fix Sukhdev Vihar garbage mess, 50 compactor stations in central zone

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has submitted an action plan before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to address the garbage accumulation at a waste collection point in Sukhdev Vihar and improve waste management across the Central zone.

In its status report dated September 15, filed in an ongoing case before the NGT, the MCD said the Sukhdev Vihar site on Main PWD Road will be converted into a fixed compactor transfer station (FCTS) by November.

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In its status report dated September 15, filed in an ongoing case before the NGT, the MCD said the Sukhdev Vihar site on Main PWD Road will be converted into a fixed compactor transfer station (FCTS) by November.

The petition was filed by the Sukhdev Vihar Welfare Association over the garbage management situation in the area. The MCD said garbage at the Sukhdev Vihar dhalao is currently being lifted.

According to the affidavit, Ramky Sustainability Solution Private Limited, the concessionaire for the MCD’s Central Zone, has been awarded work to establish 50 FCTSs across the zone.

One of these stations will be set up at the Sukhdev Vihar dhalao. The MCD said a site survey has been completed and the facility is expected to be operational by November 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Until then, the civic body said garbage will continue to be lifted from the site and sanitation staff will be deployed to keep the area clean. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Until then, the civic body said garbage will continue to be lifted from the site and sanitation staff will be deployed to keep the area clean. {{/usCountry}}

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The MCD said the Sukhdev Vihar site is the only dhalao in the area and cannot be shut until an alternative facility is readyas it could worsen waste disposal problems.

According to MCD, waste collected at the site is cleared daily and transported as per prescribed waste-management procedures.

Garbage management problems in parts of Delhi have also been linked to transition between old and new waste management contracts.

The long term contracts of some previous operators expired several years ago. The process of appointing new operators was delayed amid administrative and legal issues, including the absence of a standing committee and a political dispute between the AAP and BJP.

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The new work orders and new companies are taking over waste management operations, leading to increased transition mess as machinery and equipment gets put in place.