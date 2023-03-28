MCD teachers’ unions call for security staff at Delhi schools

New Delhi Around two weeks after a 10-year-old girl was lured out of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi school and was gang-raped, teachers’ unions have demanded that the education department of the civic body designate guards or civil defence volunteers at corporation-run schools before April 1, the day the new academic session begins.

On March 23, the Delhi Police announced that it had arrested Ajay Kumar, a peon at an MCD school in east Delhi for allegedly sedating, abducting and raping the 10-year-old girl with three yet-to-be identified accomplices. The girl, a class 5 student, was assaulted on March 14, officials said, describing her condition as “severely traumatised”.

On Monday, four teachers’ unions — Shikshak Sangathan Samanvay Samiti (SSSS), Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam (SSMNN), Municipal Corporation Teachers Association (MCTA) and Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh (ADPSS) —submitted a letter to the MCD and the Delhi government, demanding security staff be hired.

“Delhi government has hired the security guard agencies for its schools and enough guards are deployed at those sites. We demand that the civil defence volunteers be deployed at the schools till a permanent solution is found to depute security guards at the MCD schools,” the letter said.

The development comes after MCD, in an order on March 24, issued a series of directions to improve the security of the 15,25 municipal primary schools under its jurisdiction.

The 30-point directions include the bolting of the school’s main gate, a visitor’s register, fixing times for teachers to leave the school premises, keeping a record of vehicles dropping children to the school, and ensuring that children are not sent to the toilet alone. The education department has also directed that no street vendors should be allowed to operate near schools.

Deepak Pant, who heads the ADPSS, said the unions will go on strike if their demand to improve the security of schools is not met.

“After recent incidents, parents are scared to send their kids to schools… The guidelines issued by the education department said that a roster should be prepared for teachers to look after kids… a log book of visitors should be maintained… Teachers can either teach at school or they can ensure safety at schools,” said Pant.

The MCD has in the past cited a lack of funds or unavailability of sanctioned posts for guards as the reason behind the lack of security measures at their schools.

HT had on May 7, 2022 and last week, on March 24, reported that two out of three MCD schools lack CCTV cameras.

An MCD spokesperson said that the proposal for CCTV cameras and security guards was ready and will be put up before the House. “CCTV cameras are present in 399 school buildings, and for the remaining buildings, the proposal is ready and will be put before the House. Similarly, for the provision of security guards in all schools, the proposal is ready to be put before the House,” the spokesperson said.

