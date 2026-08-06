New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will next week sign a memorandum of understanding with a multinational bank to introduce a technology-driven parking fee collection system, officials said.

MCD to pilot cashless, server-linked parking fee collection at five sites

The system, aimed at preventing overcharging by linking point-of-sale machines directly to the civic body's central server, will be rolled out on a pilot basis at five parking sites in the first phase and is part of the MCD's plan to move towards cashless parking fee collection, a senior official said.

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Under the proposed arrangement, the MCD will provide POS machines to parking contractors instead of allowing them to use their own devices. The machines will be integrated with the MCD's central server, enabling parking slips to be generated automatically based on the duration for which a vehicle remains parked.

A senior Remunerative Project Cell official said the system would calculate parking charges at the notified rate of ₹20 per hour and generate receipts directly from the MCD server, leaving little scope for contractors to overcharge motorists.

"The idea is to eliminate complaints of overcharging and bring greater transparency to parking fee collection. Since every receipt will be generated through the MCD server, contractors will not be able to demand excess payment," the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body also plans to introduce a "No Parking Slip, No Payment" system under which motorists will pay only against a digitally generated receipt issued through the authorised POS machine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body also plans to introduce a "No Parking Slip, No Payment" system under which motorists will pay only against a digitally generated receipt issued through the authorised POS machine. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the system would be expanded to all MCD-managed parking sites across Delhi if the pilot project proves successful.

"This will help increase parking revenue for the corporation," an official said.

The move comes amid recurring complaints from motorists about parking attendants allegedly charging more than the approved rates at several MCD parking facilities.

According to officials, the MCD manages 408 parking sites with a total capacity of more than 84,000 vehicles across its 12 zones, including space for around 52,000 four-wheelers, 30,000 two-wheelers and 1,386 buses and trucks.

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