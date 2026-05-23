MCD to seek more funds to complete three car parkings

New Delhi: With the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) House meeting scheduled on May 25, the civic body officials said they will seek an additional ₹3 crore for completion of three underground multi-level car parkings in New Friends Colony, Jangpura, and Kalkaji.

The proposal seeks to raise the project amount from ₹104 crore to ₹107 crore. (HT)

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The proposal seeks to raise the project amount from ₹104 crore to ₹107 crore.

Work on the three facilities began in 2010 and was originally supposed to be completed in March 2011. However, the agency carrying out the work kept pushing the deadline and from December 2019, all work on the three sites was completely stopped.

The third level at the NFC parking and all levels of Jangpura facility were left incomplete, with the latter being entirely non-functional. The parking in Kalkaji iscomplete andfunctional.

After work began on the three units, additional material was required, certain items were not included in the prepared bill, and the water tables at the NFC and Jangpura parkings increased, leading to significant extra work, at an added cost, as per the proposal.

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{{^usCountry}} The MCD has blacklisted the agency and imposed a financial penalty on them. HT had reported earlier that the MCD would be floating tenders for a new company to complete the project. The MCD house on Monday will discuss whether to increase the contractual amount to ₹107.44 crore for the work already completed, and will consider granting revised administrative approval and expenditure sanction for the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MCD has blacklisted the agency and imposed a financial penalty on them. HT had reported earlier that the MCD would be floating tenders for a new company to complete the project. The MCD house on Monday will discuss whether to increase the contractual amount to ₹107.44 crore for the work already completed, and will consider granting revised administrative approval and expenditure sanction for the project. {{/usCountry}}

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The parkings in NFC and Jangpura, once completed, are set to have a capacity of 604 and 308 cars, respectively. The one in Kalkaji has a capacity of 406 cars.

HT had previously reported that residents of Jangpura had been complaining about repeated delays in making the parking operational, and had stated that the site is dirty and would get inundated during monsoon. Residents had also complained that the market area would get packed in the evenings due to the lack of a proper parking. Although the parking was inaugurated ahead of the 2017 MCD elections, it never became functional.

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The MCD house will also discuss on Monday a proposal for constructing a community hall in Shahdara’s Seemapuri’s C-block, and proposals related to extending contracts for the collection and transportation of municipal solid waste and street sweeping in the south and west zones.