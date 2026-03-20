New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will launch an initiative in collaboration with Canva to train teachers across its 1,514 schools, promoting digital learning by creating visual learning material. MCD to train teachers in digital tools across its 1,500 schools

Under the initiative by the civic body's education department, teachers will design illustrations, charts, graphs, and infographics to make classroom teaching more engaging, officials said.

Canva is an Australia-based multinational software company, with its platform helping users to create interactive presentations and digital content.

Aligned with the National Education Policy, the National Council of Educational Research and Training learning material will also be integrated into the platform, enabling teachers to access and transform it into interactive content, they added.

MCD Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma said, "Following the NEP, the NCERT content will be made available on the app. Teachers will be able to use it to create charts, graphs, and infographics to teach students more effectively."

He added that the initiative will provide primary school teachers and students access to world-class creative tools and professional development opportunities at no cost.

The programme is likely to be launched on March 28, with Philip Green, the Australian High Commissioner to India, expected to attend as the chief guest, given Canva's Australian origins.

A two-hour training session will be conducted for teachers, where Canva's team will introduce key tools and features, Verma said.

The initiative aims to transform traditional classrooms into dynamic, innovative, and participative learning environments, to foster creativity, critical thinking, and innovation among students, Verma said.

"We have proposed March 28 as the tentative launch date. Teachers, including sports staff, will be invited for a two-hour session where the Canva team will familiarise them with the platform," he said

It will make learning more engaging and effective by bringing textbooks to life, he said, adding that the initiative will prepare students to become creators of the future.

A high-level meeting in this regard was held on Thursday under Verma's leadership, and was attended by Nikhil Tiwari, Director , MCD, Sagari Chatterjee, Education Lead at Canva Education, and Sudhir Bhatnagar, CEO at Society for All Round Development .

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